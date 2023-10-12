Need a bit of inspo?

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like an epic three-day beach music festival, foodie pop-ups, the return of Dubai’s most loved outdoor market, beach yoga, Halloween workshops, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 wonderful things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, October 13

Get your fix of vegan junk food

Vegan burger joint Chuck Chick is hosting a 10-day pop-up at the 25hours Hotel from 12pm to 10pm until October 22. Get your fix of delicious plant-based burgers, loaded fries, fresh salads, and the new chick’n waffle burger with vegan cheddar and syrup. While you’re there, why not treat yourself to a fully redeemable pool day at the hotel’s chic rooftop pool overlooking the Museum of the Future for just Dhs150.

Nomad Day Bar, 25hours Hotel, One Central, Trade Centre, Dubai. October 12 to 22, 12pm to 10pm. @25hourshoteldubai

Attend an epic three-day beach festival

Defected Records is hitting the Dubai nightlife scene with three days of nonstop partying this weekend, from Friday until Sunday at Soul Beach, JA The Resort. On Friday, partygoers can expect a warehouse party with the likes of Hannah Wants, Monki, Alex Mills, Catz n Dogz, and Ferrek Dawn. Saturday’s beach party lineup includes the Dunmore Brothers, Sam Divine, and Groove Armada while Sunday’s pool party will see the likes of Roger Sanchez, Arielle, Kanem, and Mike Dunn take to the decks. Full weekend tickets and day passes are available. Prices start from Dhs750 for a full weekend pass (general access), Dhs250 for general access per day, or Dhs700 for VIP day access.

Soul Beach, JA The Resort, Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15. defecteddubai.com

Get your hair styled for free at the Dyson pop-up

Going anywhere nice this weekend? Dyson is offering complimentary hair styling sessions and masterclasses at their Fashion Week pop-up in Dubai Design District. The pop-up is running from 12pm to 8pm until Sunday, October 15.

Dubai Fashion Week, Dubai Design District, Dubai. 12pm to 8pm until Sunday, October 15. @dubaifashionweek

Scare yourself witless at this Blum-ming terrifying horror fest

Blumhouse, the horror movie masters behind M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man – has some absolutely petrifying fun lined up for Dubai audiences this October. Now showing – The Exorcist: Believer is a terrifying new chapter in one of the longest running big screen scare dynasties. And then on October 26 – it’s the turn of Five Nights at Freddy’s. Based on the jump scare-riddled video game of the same name, and scourge of parent-school WhatsApp groups, Five Nights at Freddy’s gives us manmade animatronic horrors beyond our collective comprehension. Sweet. And if this double feature isn’t enough to get you sleeping with the lights on, horror fans heading to Vox City Centre Mirdif, will be able to explore the Blum Fest Rooms of Doom activation. Spooky season but make it traumatic.

Saturday, October 14

Learn all about Palestinian culture at Kave

This Saturday, Alserkal Avenue’s cool dog-friendly cafe, Kave, are hosting a day of workshops and events to preserve and support the Palestinian community. For Dhs35, visitors can enjoy a range of activities and talks including a falafel pop-up, Palestinian embroidery, knafeh making live station, panel discussions, meet and greet with musicians, and more. There will also be a number of paid workshops on the day including warak rolling with Haya’s Kitchen, a tote bag workshop titled Palestine: Our Dream Home, and catch award-winning Palestinian movie, Alam, at Cinema Akil. To book a slot, visit thestoryofthings.com

Kave The Story of Things, Warehouse 20, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)55 102 4469. thestoryofthings.com

Stroll around one of Dubai’s outdoor markets

It’s officially outdoor season as Ripe Market returns to its alfresco location at Academy Park this weekend. The market takes place on Saturday from 9am to 9pm and Sundays from 9am to 7pm, with an entrance fee of Dhs5. This year the Academy Park will have loads of new activities for the whole family to enjoy, including a much larger green grass area, an adventure zone with a zipline, skate park, and a climbing net crochet playground, an E- Carts track powered by Just Play, The Ripe Stables by Al Jiyad stable, and a new flagship cafe experience right within the park, Sanderson’s Café by Serg from Tom & Serg.

The Ripe Market, Academy Park, Al Sufouh, 9am to 9pm Sat, 9am to 7pm Sun, from October 14 until May 2024. Tel: (0)4 315 7000. @ripemarket

Take the little ones to a fun Halloween workshop

New Earth Café is a conscious eatery located in the green heart of Dubai, Al Barari, serving simple, honest food that nurtures and nourishes. This weekend, children aged between five and eight years old can enjoy a fun Halloween workshop priced at Dhs120 per child. There will be a ton of frighteningly fun activities including spooky sensory play, pumpkin-painting, slime-making station, Halloween wreath crafts, and more.

New Earth Café, Al Barari, Dubai. Daily, 7am to 6pm. @newearth.cafe

Shake things up at Hakkasan

One for the cocktail enthusiasts…As part of Atlantis The Palm’s exciting bar collaboration series, Hakkasan presents an exclusive cocktail menu with mixology talents Andrew Ho and Bastien Ciocca. Taking place for two nights only, October 13 and 14, guests can immerse themselves in the innovative creations of the mixology legends, including six limited-edition cocktails and two mocktails that pair perfectly with Hakkasan’s innovative Cantonese recipes. Cocktails are priced at Dhs85 and mocktails Dhs65.

Hakkasan Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. October 13 and 14, from 8pm to 12am. Tel:(0)4 426 2626. @hakkasandubai

Sunday, October 15

Chill out on the beach with morning yoga at Sole Mio

Join yoga instructor Sarah White at 9am every Sunday for a beautiful stretch in the sand. The class is free for customers or if you just want to take part in the yoga class, it’s Dhs50 which is entirely used to pay cleaners to remove microplastics from the seashore. If you don’t have a yoga mat, they will provide a towel – no excuses!

Sole Mio, Kite Beach, Dubai. Sundays 9am to 10am. Dhs50 for yoga class. Children also welcome. Book a slot online here – solemio.ae/yoga

Celebrate Spanish National Day at Tagomago

Palm Jumeirah’s stunning seaside restaurant Tagomago is hosting a one-off family-friendly brunch this weekend in celebration of Spanish National Day. Guests can enjoy a four-course sharing-style menu including patatas bravas, tuna empanada, pan con tomato, Spanish sea bass tiradito with tiger milk, and more while listening to their favorite Spanish and Latin American songs with a singer, dancer, and trumpet player. Packages are priced at Dhs340 for soft beverages and Dhs490 for four hours of unlimited house beverages.

Tagomago, Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah. Sunday, October 15, 12pm to 4pm. Dhs340(soft), Dhs490 (house). Tel: (0)4 832 6620. @tagomagodubai

Step into the future with the return of GITEX

Returning this year to Dubai World Trade Centre for five days from October 16 to 20, GITEX 2023 is bringing together the best minds in the business for discussions, demonstrations, and a deep dive into the future of tech. Returning for the 43rd edition, the blockbuster tech showcase will host more than 6,000 exhibitors. PLus, new this year, Expand North Star, the world’s largest start-up event hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy will take place at Dubai Harbour featuring 1,800 start-ups from 100-plus countries.

GITEX, Dubai World Trade Centre, October 16 to 20, 10am to 5pm, gitex.com

Last chance to celebrate Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest is back and if you fancy a few pints this weekend then this is the perfect option for you… Taking place at Lakeview at Park Hyatt Dubai until October 29, guests can challenge their knowledge in an Oktoberfest-themed pub quiz, join the costume contest, test their strength with Masskrugstemmen (Stein Holding Contest) and win nightly prizes, and tuck into an authentic German a la carte menu. Think roasted pork knuckle, cold cuts, pickle platter, and homemade apfelstrudel, all washed down with German beers, Oktoberfest cocktails, and Jägermeister coffee.

Lakeview, Park Hyatt Dubai, October 13 to 29, 12pm onwards. Dhs99 for one hour beverage package, Dhs225 for three-hour beverage package. Tel:(0)4 295 6000. hyattrestaurants.com

