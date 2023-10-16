Sponsored: Transporting you to the lemon-scented shores of the Amalfi Coast…

If you’re still dreaming of the sun-drenched summer spent soaking up the effervescent vibes of the southern Italian coast, then listen up: Malfy Gin is bringing La Dolce Vita to you in Dubai this October.

To celebrate the brand’s launch in the UAE, the juniper-based beverage brand invite diners to immerse themselves in the world of Malfy with a one-night-only dinner. Under the facade of the iconic Burj Khalifa, the dinner will take place on Wednesday October 18 at the lemon-grove filled Lucia’s. In an oh-so-Instagrammable setting, prepare to be transported to the unmistakable southern Italian coast, where Malfy mixed drinks are paired with classic Italian fare and a line-up of dazzling entertainment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALFY Gin (@malfygin)

Taking place from 8pm onwards and priced at Dhs495 per person, the dinner is the opportunity to travel through your tastebuds right to the picturesque Amalfi Coast. The three-course menu of Lucia’s signatures will be paired with free-flowing Malfy cocktails, each sip transporting you to relaxed and refined Mediterranean days.

The woman behind the master mixology, Fabiola Falasca, will host the evening, bringing her expert knowledge of the beverage industry to Lucia’s for the one-night-only event.

Completing the evening, a string of entertainment ensures Malfy’s infectious on-holiday essence fills the night. From atmospheric tunes of an Italian singer to rhythmic beats from the live DJ, it’s sure to be a true immersion into the iconic Amalfi aura. There’s even an opportunity to take home a special gift by participating in a special social media challenge, so be sure to bring your selfie A-game. You can now be part of these immersive experience here https://daraba.se/malfy/

Lucia’s, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, 8pm, Weds Oct 18. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. Book via sevenrooms.com. @malfygin