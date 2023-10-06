Sponsored: Mardi French Night is not to be missed…

Pack your bags for the French Riviera, iconic party hotspot Bagatelle throws the ultimate French soiree every Tuesday, with Mardi French Night. Inviting guests to glam up and enjoy an effervescent cocktail of incredible tunes, delectable dishes and impeccable vibes, everyone is invited to enjoy the brand’s signature joie de vivre.

Party the night away in true French style in the elegant surroundings of Bagatelle. The restaurant’s shows-stopping interiors are sleek and sophisticated and ooze the glamourous, sophisticated aura of the French Riviera in the 1970s, transporting you to a glittering space where unforgettable memories are made.

Settle in for an evening of fine French-Mediterranean fare, where Bagatelle’s talented culinary masters curate a menu that features French classics, contemporary creations and innovative flavours.

But of course, this party paradise wouldn’t be complete without the kind of fabulous French tunes that will have guests on their feet, dancing the night away. And at this unmissable Tuesday night event, guests will be captivated by the sounds of resident DJs and live entertainment, with typically French party tunes laced with the sounds of international hits with a French party twist.

So, make a reservation on (0)4 354 5035, glam up in your favourite outfit and wave that blue, white and red flag.

Bagatelle Dubai, Level 1, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Center Area, 7pm to 3am, Tuesdays. Tel: (0)4 354 5035. @bagatelledubai