Sponsored: Mouse ears at the ready, as Disney On Ice Presents 100 Years of Wonder…

From the wintry castles of Arendelle to the shores of Hawaii, a whole new world lands in Abu Dhabi as Disney On Ice Presents 100 Years of Wonder. The all-new captivating show runs from Wednesday October 11, until Sunday October 15, where Mickey and all his friends will be bringing their iconic magic to the capital.

Disney On Ice tickets start at just Dhs84 for bronze seats, making for an attractive experience for all Disney enthusiasts.

What’s the show about?

This impressive production is a heartfelt tribute to the 100-year legacy of the Walt Disney Company, founded by the visionary brothers, Roy and Walt Disney, in 1923.

To celebrate the centenary, “100 Years of Wonder” brings to life a parade of your cherished Disney characters. And against the backdrop of Disney’s most iconic songs, the talented ice-skating cast will dazzle audiences with their gravity-defying skating jumps, mesmerising acrobatics, and heart-warming routines.

Which characters will we see?

All your favourite characters will be strapping on their skates and taking to the ice. You’ll be able to get up close to some of the very best from Disney’s last 100 years, including Moana, Frozen, Fantasia, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin. You’ll also have the chance to rub shoulders with a full roster of Disney princesses and join the jolly antics of the OG crew, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy.

Make for this magical production

So grab your tickets and prepare to be swept away into a world of wonder and imagination. Disney On Ice’s 100 Years of Wonder is not just a show, it’s a celebration of a century of storytelling. Don’t miss out.

Disney on Ice, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 11 to 15, from Dhs84. disneyonice.com