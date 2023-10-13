Sponsored: The Charm Sessions will blend international DJ talent, chill vibes, chic surrounds and elite gastronomy…

Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi has long been the bohemian hideout of choice for the UAE’s more sophisticated sort of reveller.

The venue is steeped in the Buddha-Bar brand’s signature chic design, soulful soundtrack, and electric gastronomy – and with its location at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, along one of the country’s most beautiful stretches of coastline – it ties the whole experience together with mesmerising views of a melting azure hues.

Easy Charm

And kicking off on Saturday October 14, Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi will play host to a new events series, the Charm Sessions – which will feature scintillating beats from a cleverly curated line-up of world stage DJs, craft mixology, Pan Pacific fusion cuisine, laidback vibes, and live entertainment across the venue’s sweeping terrace, bar and lounge.

On the opening night, visiting members of the vibe tribe will be treated to the sonic adventures of renowned Portuguese, and Ibiza mega-club resident, DJ John Woods. Later in the season you can expect appearances from Lebanese JoE (October 28), and then on November 18 we’re being treated to a session from Billy “founder of the Café de Anatolia record label” Esteban and Rialians – a multi-instrumentalist who creates house and bassline bangers on Eastern and Middle Eastern instruments,

Continuing deeper into the beachfront beat odyssey, the great DJ Steve Paris is set to perform on November 25 and then on December 9, it’s the turn of Nadia Boulif and an eclectic mix of electronica and tribal tunes.

Forever flair

Of course your invite to this Pacific-inspired ambassador of barefoot luxury, remains open every day of the week with live entertainment by resident DJ Meerkat. For breathtaking date nights, flavourful mate nights, and sophisticated late nights.

Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Mon to Thu 5pm to midnight, Fri to Sun 1pm to midnight. Tel: (0)2 498 8443 or email restaurant.saadiyat@stregis.com, buddhabarbeachabudhabi.com

Images: Provided