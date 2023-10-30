Sponsored: An all-new season of Atlantis’ culinary month…

A spectacular set of restaurants opened their doors at the beginning of this year at Atlantis the Royal. One restaurant included in the coveted list, with celebrity chefs and incredible concepts to revel in, was La Mar.

This November is Culinary Month at Atlantis and La Mar is hosting a stunning two night affair.

Four hands at the helm

For two nights only, the incredible chef Gaston Acurio, creator of La Mar, will join hands with acclaimed chef Dabiz Muñoz for a show-stopping four hands dinner.

Chef Dabiz is the master behind StreetXO, which will soon open its doors at One&Only Za’abeel, as well as DiverXO – the coveted and well-awarded Spanish restaurant.

A culinary masterpiece

With such incredible talent at the culinary helm, foodies can expect a wow-worthy dinner experience, that brings together a duo of creative minds. On the menu, expect a mind-blowing flavour feast of next-level creativity.

The four-hands dinner will take place on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5. The set menu is priced at Dhs990 per person.

A typical evening at La Mar

If you are yet to experience the mastery of La Mar – to give you a glimpse of what to expect: the Peruvian restaurant features a stellar menu with upscale Sabores Autenticos, including classic ceviches, traditional Peruvian potato causas and even freshly grilled anticuchos. A truly elevated street food style of dining.

No Peruvian experience is complete without a fresh glass of Pisco Sour, to complement the elegant and contemporary restaurant.

La Mar, Atlantis the Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4, Dhs990 per person. @lamardubai

