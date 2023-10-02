Comic and cosplay lovers in the capital, your wishes are about to come true…

Early bird tickets for next year’s Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) are now up for grabs, and you can enjoy whopping discounts of up to 40 per cent off at-the-door prices to secure a spot to the biggest, coolest, most happening pop culture extravaganza in the Middle East.

Media: Instagram, Unsplash

Your go-to spot for all things film, TV, sci-fi, anime, comics and collectibles will unfold at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) having announced that the hotly-anticipated pop culture supershow is set to return from February 9 to 11 , 2024.

For those of you who can’t wait to don your favourite cape or lug your prized hammer to the Exhibition Centre, there’s even more good news as registration is now open for cosplayers. You also have the incredible opportunity to represent the UAE in Japan at the World Cosplay Summit finals, with MEFCC hosting three cosplay categories with a prize pool of Dhs35,000.

As much as we love being in the company of cool costumes, legendary characters and homegrown superheroes, the icing on the cake for many, if not most of us is a rumbling roster of celebrity appearances that we hold our breaths for every year. This time around, we’ll have the opportunity to hear from Troy Baker, who’s lent his voice to the characters of Joel in The Last of Us, Snow Villiers from Final Fantasy XIII, Jonesy in Fortnite and happens to be one of the only voice actors to voice both the Joker and Batman.

February might be four months away, but we can tell you we’re ready. To dive deeper, visit mefcc.com or @mefcc