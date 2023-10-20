Sponsored: Get your spook on at Wafi City Mall’s annual Halloween event…

It’s that time of the year when ghouls, ghosts, and witches come out to play, and Wafi City is the place to be on Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29, from 12pm to 6pm.

This spooktacular event is a family-friendly fiesta that promises a wickedly good time for everyone. And the best part? It’s absolutely free. So gather up your little monsters, princesses, and superheroes, and head to the heart of Wafi City’s Central Atrium for a day of fun and fright.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wafi City (@waficitydubai)

First things first, your children should be dressed to impress in their Halloween best. It’s time to channel their inner ghosts, goblins, and all things spooky as they embark on a thrilling trick-or-treat adventure around the different games. There’s candy to be collected, and the more, the merrier.

For those looking to show off their agility and skills, there are games that will put your abilities to the test. It’s suitable for all ages, so even the grown-ups can join in on the fun. And trust us, the prizes are worth the challenge – you might just leave with some serious bragging rights.

But the highlight of the weekend will be the costume competition. Get ready to strut your stuff in your most creative and captivating Halloween costumes. The categories include cutest, scariest, and overall best costumes. With charismatic MCs keeping the energy high and the fun flowing, you’re in for an unforgettable experience.

And let’s not forget the prizes. The grand costume competition winners will be crowned each day, with three lucky winners across the categories receiving grand prizes. Not to worry if you don’t snag the top spot – there are six runner-up positions, again across the categories, with amazing prizes up for grabs.

So, what are you waiting for? Raid your costume closet, get your face paint ready, and head on over to Wafi City Mall for a spooktacular Halloween event that’s bound to be a scream.

Wafi City Mall, Oud Metha, Dubai. Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29, 12pm to 6pm. Free. Tel:(0)4 324 4555. wafi.com

Images: Provided