The second edition of the capital’s own WTA-500 tournament will host top tennis stars…

Abu Dhabi, get set to welcome a galaxy of top female tennis stars in February, including two-time Wimbledon finalist and current world number 7, Ons Jabeur.

Tickets are now on sale for the hotly-anticipated event, with prices beginning from only Dhs25. The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open promises top-tier tennis action, fun and excitement, as well as a host of activities that will surround the event.

Leading names are expected to be announced in the months to come, as last year’s inaugural edition of the event roped in some of the most sought-after tennis stars in the world including 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez from Canada, Romania’s Sorana Cirstea who has been having a dream resurgence, Karolina Pliskova, the Czech serving specialist and Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad-Maia among others.

With tickets on sale at extremely affordable prices, the tournament is expected to draw big crowds from Abu Dhabi and across the UAE, as well as from the GCC and the rest of the world.

You can attend the qualifying rounds for free on February 3 and 4, while courtside seats on the first four days of the event are priced at only Dhs95. Children aged under 12 get to catch the action for free, for the first six days of the tournament.

These are prices we haven’t seen before, and you can get your tickets now at mubadalaabudhabiopen.com

