Wait no more, for classy, fuss-free dining has arrived in the capital…

Abu Dhabi is now home to exciting Mediterranean eats at Ela Ela, in picturesque Yas Marina.

The graceful Greek eatery is located conveniently as part of the Penelope’s network of restaurants, and is brought to you by Layla Kardan and Hamdan Al Khafaji. They’re also the minds behind Mr. Moto, the Japanese speakeasy that’s opened its doors simultaneously, around the corner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Media: What’s On archive

Cosy interiors and homely hospitality are a welcome treat as we walk in on a stormy night in the capital. We’re introduced to a space that is described to us as a location with something for everyone, from the beverage connoisseur that’s looking to savour an evening perched at the bar elegantly, to the family looking for an enjoyable Mediterranean dining experience in one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought after spots.

You can sit down at tables or beautiful booths and be served specialities from the mezze list such as the Taramasalata or the oysters, or dive into super starter selections such as the crispy calamari with lemon mayo or the Hamachi Crudo with smashed cucumber and yogurt. For mains, we’re particularly excited about the grilled prawns with chili lemon butter, and the whole grilled seabream. Enjoy sweet specials such as their baklava ice cream, or the Loukoumades with honey and walnut.

With the rumbling Yas Marina Circuit looming large in the background only weeks away from becoming a beehive of activity, we’re excited at the group’s expansion with one exciting concept after another coming to Abu Dhabi. Watch this space for more…