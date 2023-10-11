The internet knows and loves him…

You may know Hasbulla for his incredibly funny TikTok content, but now Dubai residents may learn to know the internet celeb for something a little more cold and smooth. Hasbulla has recently announced that he will soon be opening a brand new ice cream shop right here in Dubai. Hasbulla has been coming to Dubai for quite some time now and has been spotted across the city – so it only makes sense for him to launch this brand here.

Bomba Ice cream

We don’t have much information just yet, but we do know that Hasbulla is promising that this ice cream will be the best ice cream in the world, a rather big claim however we will hold him to it. The ice cream will first be available in supermarkets and later on we can expect stand-alone locations to open up.

How to meet and greet Hasbulla

Hasbulla and Bomba will be hosting a meet and greet on Sunday, October 15. The meet and greet event will take place at Baza Car Wash and Detailing in Al Quoz. The event will begin at 4pm and you can get your tickets here. The purpose of the meet and greet event is to tease and announce the launch of Bomba Ice Cream. Guests and fans of Hasbulla will be able to see Hasbulla and also taste the ice cream ahead of the launch.

Ticket prices start from Dhs200 for general admission and for a personal meet and greet tickets are priced at Dhs1,000, of which there are only 50 tickets available. The event has limited capacity and while there are tickets available at the door, however, they will be on a first come first serve basis.

Hasbulla meet and greet in Dubai, Baza Car Wash and Detailing, Al Quoz, Sunday October 15 from 4pm, tickets from Dhs200. eventbrite.com @eatbomba

