Sponsored: The exciting festival will celebrate 75 years of Porsche, 60 years of Porsche 911, a world premiere and more…

Car lovers, rev your engines: the region’s biggest car festival, Icons of Porsche is set to return to Dubai Design District for its third edition on November 25 and 26, with an even bigger and better line-up to look forward to. Tickets are free, but you’ll need to register to snap up your tickets. With limited tickets available, be sure to get your hands on them now via iconsofporsche.com.

The weekend-long event brings together thousands of Porsche enthusiasts. But the festival is about so much more than just cars, with a roster of live music, art, food pop-ups and more.

This year, the ‘Dream in Full Colour’ theme is a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the iconic luxury car brand. Birthed from Ferdinand Porsche’s inability to find the car of his dreams, he set out to build his own. On June 8, 1948, he released the 356 ‘No1’ Roadster which signalled the birth of Porsche. Fast forward 75 years, and the two-day festival will celebrate the three quarter century milestone with a colour splash of the dramatic palettes Porsche has used over the decades, like speed yellow, ruby stone and neptune blue.

Classic Porsche fans can look forward to the grand reveal of several new Porsche models that have never been seen in the region before. Fans of fast cars can expect a global reveal of the new Panamera model. Further adding to the star power at Icons of Porsche, expect celebrity and brand ambassador appearances.

The super-sized outdoor event will host the biggest display of classic Porsches anywhere in the region, as well as Instagrammable artwork installations from renowned artists, popular F&B vendors and talented entertainment acts, and a special Porsche merchandise pavilion. So, whether you’re a Porsche purist or not, you’re sure to have tonnes of family-friendly fun.

Icons of Porsche, Dubai Design District, Dubai, Saturday November 25 to Sunday November 26. @porsche.middleeast