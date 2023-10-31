Sponsored: Taking you on a trip across the world’s finest grape regions…

Calling all wine connoisseurs in the capital, the first ever What’s On Wine Night is taking place this November. We’re teaming up with our friends at Gray Mackenzie and Partners (GMP) and Rosewood Abu Dhabi for an evening of free-flowing sips paired with cheese, cold cuts and canapés on Friday November 17.

To make the most of the cooler weather, the What’s On Wine Night will take place against the backdrop of beautiful Al Maryah Island, on the stunning alfresco terrace of the five-star hotel. Against the twinkling lights of the Abu Dhabi skyline, guests will enjoy a flight through more than 40 wines from around the world, across a three hour package from 7pm to 10pm.

The perfect way to wind into the weekend, tickets are available now via platinumlist.net for just Dhs150. That includes three hours of free-flowing wine and canapés. So whether you’re making it a date night or coming with your crew, it’s the perfect wallet-friendly, beverage-based Friday night experience at a hotel that houses close to 1000 wine varieties in its underground cellar, La Cava.

Whether you’re new to the wine world or a bit of a seasoned pro, GMP will be showcasing bottles from across the globe on the evening. And if a case of wine is an appealing prospect to you, you can pick one up at a discount, and have it delivered in as little as 48 hours. You’ll be able to sip your way around nine different counters, each serving an array of red, white rose and sparkling, all while learning more about the different grape varieties, vineyards and regions. Cheers to that…

What’s On Wine Night, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 10pm, Friday November 17, Dhs150. Tickets via platinumlist.net