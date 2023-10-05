Sponsored: Get ready to pop some tags, we’ll send you the location…

The ceiling can’t hold our excitement, this October a duo of huge stars are coming to light up Dubai.

The Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai’s home of entertainment, is bringing not one – but two – huge stars to the city: Soulful singer Khalid and American rapper Macklemore. The arena’s back-to-back weekend of concerts will have us staying in City Walk all weekend long as Khalid performs on Friday, October 27 and Macklemore headlines on Saturday, October 28.

Nothing feels better than this

He’s known for melodic electro R&B bangers such as Better, Eastside, and Love Lies. Since finding fame with his debut album American Teen in 2017, Khalid – full name Khalid Robinson – has amassed an incredible amount of awards including six Grammy nominations, six Billboard Music Awards and more.

We cannot wait to see him perform in Dubai for the first time on Friday, October 27. This is not the first time Khalid has performed in the UAE however, he was last in Abu Dhabi in 2021 as the headliner for the Grand Prix.

No bad days at the Coca-Cola Arena

Macklemore (pronounced Mack-LE-more) first rose to fame with his track Thrift Shop back in 2012, which has since amassed over one billion streams on Spotify alone. The track featured on his second album The Heist which also features tracks including Can’t Hold Us, Jimmy lovine, and Cowboy Boots.

He has also released some incredible singles including These Days where he featured with Rudimental and Jess Glynne, as well as Summer Days where he featured with Martin Garrix and Fall Out Boy.

The events are brought to you by Dubai Calendar and are presented by All Things Live ME. Tickets start from Dhs199 for both concerts and can be purchased here.

Khalid and Macklemore at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Fri Oct 27 and Sat Oct 28, tickets from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Getty