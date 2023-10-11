Indulge in a spa wellness journey that pampers the senses. The Ritz-Carlton Spa offers a range of treatments, from invigorating and therapeutic massages to Hydro facials, wraps and scrubs all designed to indulge.

Exploring the desert and staying active more your speed? Adventure enthusiasts can get busy with a variety of day and evening desert activities at the adventure centre. Guests can embark on captivating desert safaris, travel the expansive dunes on horseback or camels, or put precision skills to the test with archery.

Families with little ones can also get involved with plenty of kid-friendly activities: including nature walks, bird-watching, and more at the Ritz Kids program.

As the sun sets, guests can truly be immersed in nature by stargazing and exploring to find the desert’s nocturnal wonders.

Dining delights

A diverse culinary offering awaits with multiple dining venues, each offering a unique spread of delicious dishes.

The Farmhouse, for example, is set against the backdrop of the desert, serving farm-to-table dishes that tantalize the palate.

If you’d prefer a more intimate dining experience, the venue offers private dining options for guests to savour delectable cuisine in a secluded setting.

If you’re looking to enjoy authentic Arabic cuisine, there are two restaurants to choose from. Moorish explores and celebrates the culinary influence of North Africa and Andalusia. While, Kan Zamam offers a traditional Arabic barbecue night in a relaxed Arabic style seating while you overlook the desert – tuck into underground cooked lamb, a range of mezze and more.

Escape to The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, it’s the ultimate staycation spot for a getaway that combines luxury and adventure in perfect harmony.

The Ritz-Carlton, Al Wadi Desert, Ras Al Khaimah, prices from Dhs2,750 including breakfast for two adults and two children under 12. ritzcarlton.com

Images: Supplied