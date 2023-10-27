Sponsored: MiMi’s Pool Club brings the magic of Miami’s pool parties to the bustling city of Dubai…

Dive into the glitz and glamour of Miami right in the heart of Dubai with the opening of MiMi’s Pool Club at the FIVE Jumeirah Village.

MiMi’s Pool Club offers a unique blend of urban American music vibes and the relaxed Californian cuisine scene, all within the vibrant heart of Dubai.

Located on the fifth floor of the FIVE Jumeirah Village hotel, this hidden oasis lets you escape the urban jungle and cool off, drawing inspiration from the iconic shores of Miami while adding a touch of Californian culinary flair.

With a central pool as its centerpiece, MiMi’s Pool Club stands out as a must-visit destination in Dubai, offering a taste of the American coastal culture right in the heart of the city.

The menu at MiMi’s is a mouthwatering fusion of Miami’s light bites and California Latin fusion cuisine. Expect a delectable range of dishes including fresh sushi, tacos, smoothie bowls, sandwiches, pasta, pizza, and plenty of vegan options.

MiMi’s Pool Club is more than just a place to soak up the sun; it’s an entertainment hotspot. From Lavish American-style pool parties on Fridays to the Miami extravaganza Sundays, there’s always something exciting happening. The music will keep the vibes high with party tracks and a lineup of top-notch DJs.

For those who crave ultimate luxury, MiMi’s offers VIP areas with your very own butler and a private jacuzzi, ensuring you have a truly exceptional experience.

If you’re looking for a fun day out, general pool access is available on weekdays from Dhs149, and Sundays from Dhs149. On Saturdays, you can enjoy the weekend vibes starting from Dhs349.

MiMi’s Pool Club at the FIVE Jumeirah Village is set to become the go-to destination for those looking to escape the city’s hustle and bustle and enjoy a taste of Miami in Dubai. So, grab your swimsuit, your friends, and head over to MiMi’s for an unforgettable poolside experience that’s sure to make a splash on your social calendar.

MiMi’s Pool Club, FIVE Jumeirah Village Dubai. Tel:(0)4 455 9989. Daily 10am to 7pm. From Dhs149. jumeirahvillage.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Images: Supplied