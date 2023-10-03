This sounds way better than dining on the regular popcorn and nachos…

Have you ever watched a movie and seen a tasty dish on screen that you just want to try for yourself? Well, with this new Dubai cinema experience, we will be able to join the characters on-screen as they tuck into their delicious meal.

Movie Eats, the first culinary cinematic experience will be launching soon in Dubai. At the moment, we are unsure when the experience will launch and where, but we do know it will be a game-changer for all moviegoers.

For those of you from the UK, the experience called isn’t something new. Taste Film is a food and film experience in London that not only screens old movies but serves up the dishes the cinemagoers see on the screen.

If the Movie Eats experience in Dubai follows the same style featuring old movies, we would love to dig into the pizza from Eat Pray Love, the ratatouille from Disney’s Ratatouille (not prepared by a rat, of course), the burger from The Menu, and… although we didn’t really see it – Ross’ sandwich from Friends – yes, with the ‘moist maker’.

At the moment, we are not sure when the cinema experience is going to launch, but we are keeping our eyes peeled for any new announcements. And we’re sure it’s safe to say that Team What’s On isn’t the only one looking forward to trying it. Stay tuned!

While we wait, we thankfully have a number of other cool and unique cinema experiences to check out.

For those of you who love your movies with a side of heart-pumping horror, check out Dubai’s first horror cinema with professional actors who will pop up at the film’s tensest moments.

If you like chills of a different kind, then you have got to try Snow Cinema in Ski Dubai where you will sit in gloves, socks, boots, jackets, a blanket and rental clothing as you cosy up and watch the drama unfolding on the screen.

For a more luxurious experience, check out Theatre by Vox which includes a tasty meal including dynamite shrimp, mac ‘n’ cheese bites, and vegan tacos to mini hotdogs, nachos and flatbreads. Prefer tasty sips? Head to Cinemacity Fountain Views which includes cocktails from a licensed bar in the back.

Images: Movie Stills and supplied