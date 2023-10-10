Sponsored: The anniversary event unfolded on October 1st, coinciding with World Coffee Day

Renowned coffee brand Nescafé lit up the Burj Khalifa on World Coffee Day, October 1, in a splendid celebration of its 85th anniversary. This exciting three-minute display showcased the coffee-making journey, from cultivation and harvesting to drying and filling, and celebrating the intricate path from bean to beloved cup.

The event, live streamed across the brand’s social media channels, invited viewers to spot the iconic Nescafé mug throughout the presentation, offering them a chance to win exciting prizes.

Originating from humble beginnings in Switzerland in 1938, Nescafé has grown into something far beyond merely a coffee brand. Today, this beloved brew, an instant coffee brand with soul, serves as the backdrop to significant milestones, friendly catch-ups, and all the moments in between.

As we dive into the busy Dubai season, here are five reasons why Nescafé is the ideal coffee companion and perfect pick-me-up

The school run soother

Amidst the morning chaos of traffic and spirited children, a portable cup of Nescafé adds a dash of sweetness and serenity to your journey.

Mid-day revitaliser

When the post-vacation workday stretches seemingly endless, Nescafé stands ready to infuse your afternoon with the vitality needed to power through with precision and focus.

Friendship in a cup

Whether it’s a cosy chat at home or an iced concoction en route to activities, the richest conversations with friends often unfold over a cup of coffee, bringing the café ambiance wherever you’re heading.

Indulgent Sunday mornings

Permit yourself the luxury of a leisurely breakfast in bed, savoring your favorite morning delights paired with the comforting warmth of your preferred Nescafé blend.

A personal pause

When a moment of solitude calls, immerse yourself in the tranquility offered by Nescafé, joining the global symphony of 5,500 cups savored every second, and find peace in your personalized coffee ritual.

Images: Instagram