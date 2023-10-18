Sponsored: Get your hands on free tickets now…

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is headed back to Emirates Golf Club for a four-day event in January 2024.

The beloved sporting event will take place from January 18 to 21, and golfing and sports enthusiasts are encouraged to join their favourite golfers on the greens to cheer them on. Who knows, you may even run into some of the players, which will this year include the welcome return of three-time winner and all-round golfing legend, Rory McIlroy.

As well as all the action on the greens, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic combines world-class golf with an array of family-friendly entertainment and a series of VIP hospitality experiences in the tournament village, making this a must-do day out for all.

The tournament is renowned as a family-friendly event, packed full of great fun for all ages to enjoy. People can register to claim their free general admission tickets by visiting dubaidesertclassic.com. Free tickets to this Rolex Series event – celebrating its 35th year this year – are limited, so snap yours up soon to make sure you don’t miss out.

If you’re looking for a more VIP experience, you’ll want to upgrade to one of the hospitality packages. Early bird tickets are now available for Dhs1,710 for Thursday, Dhs2,430 for Friday to Sunday, and Dhs8,000 for all four days. Pairing food and beverage with a prime view of both the ninth and 18th greens, spectators will be able to soak up the action throughout the day and watch in real comfort.

Getting there

Due to the central location of Emirates Golf Club, there are a variety of ways to reach the Hero Dubai Desert Classic by using public transport, which spectators are encouraged to do. Al Khail Metro Station is located directly outside the front gate and bus number 83 which runs across the city, also stops right at the entrance of Emirates Golf Club.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club, free general admission, January 18 to 21. dubaidesertclassic.com