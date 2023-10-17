Sponsored: The Boogie Drunch promises your favourite old school tunes, free-flowing drinks and an all-you-can-eat feast…

80s and 90s kids assemble: It’s time to get your glitter on at a new nostalgic Friday night brunch. Taking you back to the simpler days of blasting your favourite tunes on your walkman, and dressing up for a night out in flared jeans and your worn-in Timberlands, Lo+Cale at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina presents the Boogie Drunch.

Themed around the iconic musical eras of the 80s and 90s, this new Friday evening brunch promises your favourite old school tunes, free-flowing drinks and an all-you-can-eat feast.

Kicking off at 8pm every Friday, the three-hour package invites guests to perch up in the breezy, contemporary restaurant, or make the most of the winter weather by reserving a table on the terrace. From the moment you walk in, the resident DJ will be spinning iconic old school tunes sure to transport you back to one of music’s finest eras, with the sounds of your favourite girlbands, boybands and solo stars filling the space. With the vibe set and the soundtrack on, it’s time to make your way to the buffet, where a crowd-pleasing array of international dishes await. Live cooking stations offer fresh salads, cold cuts, meaty mains and sweet desserts. It’s all washed down with free-flowing drinks from the array of pop-up bars found around Lo+Cale.

This wallet-friendly Friday night deal takes place from 8pm to 11pm, priced at Dhs149 with soft drinks, Dhs249 with wine and beer, or Dhs299 if you wish to upgrade to the cocktail and sparkling package.

If you’re an IHG One Rewards member, you’ll snag yourself an even better rate, with up to 30 per cent off individual packages.

Lo+Cale, Ground Floor, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs149 soft, Dhs249 house, Dhs349 premium. Tel: (0)54 997 8599. @localedxb, localedxb.com