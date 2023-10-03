Get ready to browse, haggle and watch your boredom flea…

As residents of the UAE, mall hopping is in our blood. Fast forward to 2023, and even grocery deliveries are a way of life.

But when was the last time you’d been to a good old flea market?

If you haven’t been to one yet, now’s your chance. The flea market makes its way to the capital on Saturday, October 15 at the Fotouh Al Khair Centre, after fifteen successful years in Dubai. It’s open from 10:00am to 5:00pm, for you to enjoy with family, friends and the rest of your community.

Images: supplied

But what really happens at a flea market?

No, no fleas. Not usually, anyway,

If you take a quick look around your room, house, storage closets or garage, chances are you’ll find an old bicycle you’ve haven’t used in ages, a guitar you picked up in college so you could be a rockstar someday, or a monopoly set that’s still in original packaging from 2015. And while the latter requires you to be all business, here’s your chance to actually do some. If you’re more the entrepreneurial kind that a shopper, or just have wares you believe are in better hands with somebody else, you can book a table at the Abu Dhabi City Flea Market for Dhs250. Get to know your community and meet like-minded folks on a Saturday, while you shop around or choose to set up shop at what is known locally as the Marks and Spencer Mall.

This is a great opportunity for you to resell, recycle and reuse things that you or others don’t need anymore, but are in perfectly good condition. And while you’re doing your bit, a few extra Dirhams in your pocket never hurt.

Abu Dhabi Flea Market, Marks and Spencer Mall, Airport Road, Abu Dhabi, Sunday October 15 2023, 10:00am to 5:00pm, free entry, www.dubai-fleamarket.com