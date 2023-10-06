Some of the biggest stars from Africa descend on the capital in months…

We’re only just beginning to get acquainted with Abu Dhabi’s supercharged entertainment calendar, and global African stars including Congolese French singer and songwriter, Maitre Gims, show-stopping Nora Fatehi and dancehall ace Stonebwoy, with more names in tow, will headline the All Africa Festival (AAF) at Etihad Park from February 2 to 4, 2024.

Images: supplied

Often hailed as the UAE’s largest celebration of African culture, the award-winning fest comes to you with new dates, but the names headlining the show are no newcomers to centre stage, something we’re sure fans of African entertainment in the UAE will nod at.

You can show up at prime time expecting global hitmakers, award-winning music and food, and a culturally immersive experience synonymous with the AAF to greet you at Etihad Park. This three-day celebration will celebrate diverse cultures from within Africa, bringing together resident capitalities and visitors at an experience that will have you immersing yourself in the best of pan-African cuisine, art and culture, and the unmistakeable vibrance and flair borne out of the second largest continent on the planet. Like Abu Dhabi is famous for, exhibits from UAE-based designers will also be displayed for you to enjoy and appreciate.

With the capital’s event landscape about to snowball to unprecedented proportions, we’re just as excited as you are about AAF, and all of the other exciting additions to the emirate’s booming entertainment calendar.

All Africa Festival, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, February 2 to 4 2024, tickets from Dhs87. Ticketmaster.ae, www.allafricafestival.com