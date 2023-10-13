Sponsored: The beloved beach club is back with a bang…

We all know and love Twiggy for its stunning beach-chic vibes by day. The beach club is famed for being the ultimate spot to check out on a warm day, soaking up the sun and sipping pretty waterside.

But this season, get ready for things to be turned up a notch, as the stunning spot is getting ready for some spectacular parties with international DJs on the decks.

Taking place on Saturday, October 21, the grand opening of the season will see DJs including Culoe de Song, Floyd Lavine and Zakes Bantwini headline – who are all known for their afro house beats. Consider this your invitation to soak up the sun and the Mediterranean spirit of Twiggy as you dance with the sand between your toes.

In the past Twiggy by La Cantine has seen some spectacular international DJs including the likes of Moojo, Valeron, Pablo Fiero, Moblack and countless others – so you can guarantee that this season will be no different.

The details

If you’re looking to secure yourselves some tickets to the party, prices start from Dhs400 per guest, which is non-redeemable on food and beverage. You’ll need to arrive by 2pm.

Wanting to lounge around while the beats go on? You can book a sunbed which is priced at Dhs350 per guest and is also non-redeemable, just be sure to arrive by 11am to secure your spot. Alternatively, gather your besties and book a VIP lounge, priced from Dhs6000.

Dining while dancing more for you? Table bookings are priced at Dhs400 per person minimum spend. Balcony VIP tables are also available and are priced from Dhs6,000 for up to six guests.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek, Saturday, October 21 from 11am until late. Tel: (0)4 602 1105 twiggy.ae

Images: Supplied