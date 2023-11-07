November is here, and so are a bunch of fun things for you to look forward to during the weekend…

Friday, November 3

Delight in the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s classics

Delight in the harmony of classics from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra this Friday, at the majestic Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. This is for those that have great taste, or those who want to develop some.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Nov 3 and 4, from Dhs100. Tel: (0)2 690 9000 @mo_emiratespalace

Elevate your beachside dining experience Rixos Premium Saadiyat’s Mermaid Restaurant, a luxurious beachside dining spot that specialises in Mediterranean seafood and Greek cuisine. Savour an exceptional culinary experience against the backdrop of Saadiyat beach’s alluring vistas, key elements include the region’s bountiful local ingredients, culinary traditions, and the fresh seafood. Their menu also brings a number of exciting treats such as the Saffron Orzo, the rich Shrimp Saganaki, and the Saganaki Cheese. Live Greek music and entertainment make this a wonderful stop, come the weekend. Mermaid Restaurant, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, 6:30pm to 10:30pm daily, minimum spend Dhs500. Tel: (0)52 274 0020, @rixossaadiyat

Saturday, November 4

World Supercross Abu Dhabi GP

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WSX Championship (@wsxchampionship)

Enjoy adrenaline-pumping action, family fun and electrifying entertainment at the FIM World Supercross GP this weekend, as some of the world’s best take over the Etihad Arena on their dirtbikes. High-flying action, jumps, stuns, twists and turns are possible, so get there early and be prepared to be on the edge of your seat.

WSX Abu Dhabi GP, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday November 4, from Dhs110. @etihadarena.ae

Sit down for a chic brunch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island (@jumeirahsaadiyat)

Jumeirah at Saadiyat serves up a splendid spread at their Saturday brunch at White, and you do not want to miss out. Live music and festivities complement sustainable cuisine beautifully. Live cooking stations will whip up fantastic cuisines from all over the world, so come by and enjoy whatever you crave on Saturday afternoon.

White, Jumeirah At Saadiyat, Saturday from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs475 house drinks, Dhs600 bubbles. Tel: (0)2 811 4342, jsirestaurants@jumeirah.com

Poolside eats are the way to go

Enjoy a vibrant al fresco brunch poolside from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm every Saturday. With incredible views and a lush garden, you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city for a few hours whilst enjoying creative cocktails and a menu full of flavour. Aqua’s Brunch creates the perfect atmosphere for a relaxing and unforgettable Saturday. Expect live entertainment from a Saxophonist, who sets the tone and energy to elevate the experience and cuisine from around the world. A family-friendly event includes pool access and supervised access to the Kid’s Club, allowing parents to spend quality time together while their children are entertained nearby.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday from 12:30pm to 4:30pm, Dhs255 soft drinks, Dhs355 house drinks, Dhs455 bubbles. Tel: (0)2 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

Sunday, November 5

Begin festive shopping on a budget

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REDTAG (@redtagfashion)

Festive season is here, and it’s only a matter of weeks, or even days, before you’ll need to start reviewing one wish list after another. Grab a sweet selection of seasonal pieces and designs for everyone in the family at Redtag with great styles to boot, and all of that at a price that will have you doing a double take. Available across various locations in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, so you can look smart and shop smarter seven days a week.

Redtag, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, 10:00am to 10:00pm daily. Tel: (0)2 632 9786,@redtagfashion

Revel in a Miami Vibe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Vibes Food Festival (@miamivibes.ae)

Miami Vibes Food Festival is back in Abu Dhabi, and it’s being held at the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi. Go over this weekend for a day food, fun and festive energy, as you pick from 26 food vendors and retailers including Island, She Burger, Drvn Coffee, Glaze Bakehouse and more, as well as a whole selection of exciting retailers.

Miami Vibes Food Festival, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, 3:00pm to 12:00am, from Dhs.10. @miamivibes.ae