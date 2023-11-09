Sponsored: The all-important rugby is just the start of the nail-biting sports action…

With its all-star sporting action, endless family-fun and excellent line-up of live music, the Emirates Dubai 7s is a memorable weekend from December 1 to 3 at The Sevens Stadium. And while there’s plenty to see and do, the exhilarating sporting action is right at the very heart.

Rugby takes centre stage, and the classic event gets a brand new approach for 2023. Fans can look forward to seeing the first edition of the newly introduced World Rugby HSBC SVNS series, which will kick off its new era with the iconic event in Dubai later this year. A total of 24 top international teams – 12 men’s and 12 women’s – will take part. In the Men’s Tournament, South Africa have a chance to complete an unprecedented hat-trick of Dubai victories having been crowned champions in 2021 and 2022. Under the new 12 team format they will have to fend off perennial challengers New Zealand, Samoa and Canada in Pool A. In pool B, last year’s runners-up Ireland face Argentina, Australia and Spain, while Pool C consists of France, USA, Fiji and Great Britain.

In the Women’s competition, Australia remain the team to beat, but with strong competition from the likes of last year’s knock out stage contenders USA, New Zealand and France, 2023 it is set to be one of the most closely contested competitions yet.As well as the elite matches, the rugby schedule will see a number of invitational tournaments, with a total of 16 rugby tournaments, taking place across the three days. Among the highlights is the fan-favourite International Vets tournament which is set to attract some of the sport’s biggest names including Ireland’s rugby union head coach and former England international, Andy Farrell, who will be supporting the team ‘Joining Jack’ in their quest to the finals at Dubai 7s.

The future stars of tomorrow will also take to Pitch 1 for the Gulf Under-19 Boys and Girls finals on the Saturday evening while 6 Invitational finals will be played the following day in what promises to be a vibrant atmosphere in front of thousands of spectators.

But alongside the main sevens tournament, fans can witness exciting sporting action from a whole host of sporting disciplines. There’s the ever-growing cricket tournament, attracting amateur teams from around the Middle East; the annual netball tournament that takes part across the four-court netball zone; and Rebound, an exhilarating padel tournament that draws some 240 competitors. Plus, returning for a second year is WODON3. The event features mixed teams of two males and two females who go head-to-head in the Emirates Dubai 7s fitness competition across a series of strength and fitness tests.

Tickets

Tickets for the weekend start from Dhs425, with pre-registration also available for Friday’s free ticket option. Hospitality experiences that offer two days of VIP treatment, free-flowing food and drinks and the best views of all the sporting action start from Dhs1,950.

Emirates Dubai 7s, Sevens Stadium, December 1 to 3 2023, from Dhs425. dubairugby7s.com