Whether you’re looking for a ridiculously fun activity to try out on a date or with some mates – or on the hunt for somewhere to satisfy your need for speed, Dubai Autodrome is the place to be this winter.

Everybody is firmly back in the city, meaning the roads are somehow more crowded than ever before. Hessa Street, we’re looking at you.

Race day anybody?

If you’re a petrolhead, then the busy roads of Dubai simply won’t cut it. This is why the Dubai Autodrome is the perfect place to head to, it means no speed limits and no standstill traffic.

Bring your own car or choose from any one of the BMW M Cars, Ferrari’s or channel your inner Verstappen and step into an actual Formula 1 car.

If you want to race your own car in a safe and fun environment, the Autodrome hosts monthly car track days where every skill level is catered to. From novice to seasoned pro, everybody is welcome.

Fancy a much faster experience? Roll Racing is also available at the Dubai Autodrome. If you aren’t aware, the quarter mile (400 metres) race is a flat-out head-to-head race that offers drivers a chance to really test that brake horsepower.

Driving experiences in the Autodromes fleet are priced from as little as Dhs750, depending on the car you choose. To book, click here.

Track days are priced between Dhs650 and Dhs1,000 depending on the circuit configuration. To find out when the track days take place, click here.

Beat the traffic and experience the thrill at Dubai Autodrome, a subsidiary of Union Properties.

Dubai Autodrome, Motor City. Tel: (0)4 367 8700 dubaiautodrome.ae

Images: Supplied