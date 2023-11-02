Sponsored: A love letter to the carnivores…

Waldorf Astoria DIFC’s s very own signature steakhouse Bull & Bear has unveiled a new menu freshly curated for diners who are looking for a premium meats with a side of luxury. Blending seamlessly the opulence of 1960’s New York with Middle Eastern hospitality, Bull & Bear is the place to be for all the meat lovers out there.

What’s On the menu?

The new menu at the steakhouse, crafted by Head Chef Luca Depalo, reflects the award-winning service and ambiance that the spot is known and loved for. Some of the highlights include dishes like conchiglioni – an adventure featuring sea urchin, homemade ricotta, shellfish bisque, candied tomato, and lemon foam. There is also selection of new cocktails on this new menu, so watch out for that.

Alongside the exciting additions, you can also sample some classic favourites, like beef tartare, the signature BB prawn cocktail and Chef Luca’s ‘Local Treasure’ roasted pepper and tomato soup, topped with smoked local goat cheese ravioli and parmesan foam. 9+ Kiwami wagyu striploin (300g) and Brooklyn burrata are also on the menu.

Vibe check

The already exquisite interiors feature dark marble surfaces, soft, golden lights, rich blue velvet curtains, greenery and stunning views of the Burj Khalifa. Adding to the ambiance is also a new live DJ by the open kitchen setting the mood and spinning ethnic and instrumental tunes to keep the guests entertained as they dine.

Everything on the menu features the finest cuts of meat and the freshest of ingredients, now being sourced locally through partnerships with new suppliers. The new collaborations align perfectly with the sustainable sourcing ethos of the restaurant – as ‘farm to table’ as it gets.

Head over today for a memorable dining experience.

Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, daily, 12.30pm to 4pm, 7pm to 12am, bullandbeardifc.com

Images: Supplied