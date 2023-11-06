Sponsored: The biggest birthday party of the season…

Dubai icon Zero Gravity has been welcoming party people for a decade, and the venue will be celebrating its entire decade of incredible ladies’ days, countless performances and overall unmatched vibes in Dubai in style. And they are doing so by bringing the beach club-goers of Dubai a 10-day birthday bash.

The first weekend of birthday celebrations will see massive names in the Garage scene as well as some familiar favourites from the Ibizan circuit headline. The 10-day celebration will then conclude with the final birthday bash on Friday, November 17, which will see none other than James Hype.

Here’s how the birthday weekend will kick off…

Saturday, November 11

DJ EZ <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The celebrations will begin with the return of UK Garage legend DJ EZ performing this Saturday night, November 11. He will be filling the dancefloor with his classic garage sound taking you back to London clubs from the 90s.

Tickets are priced from Dhs99 when you book early bird on Platinumlist and Dhs149 at the door, inclusive of one free drink. Entry is free for ladies before 10pm. Or, head down for Saturday’s brunch party bonanza, Tropical Brunch, in the afternoon and you’ll enjoy free access to DJ EZ if you stay for the party at night.

Sunday, November 12

Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago

Sunday Supernatural pool and beach brunch is going international with a special guest appearance from one of Ibiza’s favourite sax players, Lovely Laura, paired with DJ Ben Santiago. They’ll be joined by local heroes who have spun the decks at Zero over the years.

Supernatural Sunday will include the usual five-hour brunch and is priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for gents.

See you on the sand…

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud street. 0-gravity.ae

Images: Supplied