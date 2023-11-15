Sponsored: ‘Tis the season…

If you’re looking to escape Dubai and have a wholesome holiday this festive season – then look no further than a short two-hour drive to the sandy shores of Fujairah. Perched on the shores of Al Aqah beach is Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort.

This festive season the resort is offering guests a magical opportunity to enjoy countless experiences to keep them merry and bright.

It kicks off right at the start of December, when the UAE National Day long weekend is the perfect opportunity to plan a family trip. Guests are invited to delight in 50 per cent off a second room, perfect for a fun-filled family stay.

The Christmas experience

No Christmas celebration is complete without a family brunch. And at Le Meridien Al Aqah, that means a stunning buffet complete with live cooking stations. On December 25 from 1pm to 4pm, Santa will be present and Christmas carols will be sung.

Brunch at Views Restaurant starts from Dhs210 for soft drinks, per person, and Dhs349 for house drinks. Children aged six to 12 can enjoy brunch for Dhs105.

New Year’s Celebrations

A stunning gala dinner awaits on the Layali Lawn to ring in 2024. Guests are welcome to experience a grand affair complete with live performances, free-flow beverages and of course a broadcast of the firework displays from around the world.

The celebrations will begin from 8pm on December 31 and end at 1am on January 1. The New Years celebrations are offered to in-house guests as well as external guests. For guests checking-in, the brunch is priced at Dhs980 with house drinks, and Dhs899 for soft drinks. Non-hotel guests can enjoy the festivities for Dhs1,099 with house drinks. Children aged six to 12 are also welcome to attend the gala, with the children’s package priced at Dhs450.

Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Al Aqah Beach, Fujairah. marriott.com

Images: Supplied