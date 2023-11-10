Sponsored: Adrenaline-pumping racing action, right at your doorstep…

Yas Plaza Hotels, located right opposite the Yas Marina Circuit and a five-minute drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport, is the ultimate destination for Formula 1 fans flocking to the capital for race weekend from November 24 to 26. If you’re one of the many making your way to the venue to witness the high-stakes, high-octane racing action, you’re in for a treat.

The highlight? Eight unique F&B pit stops each offering a chance for guests to dine, dance and party the night away. Expect to find pumped up DJ sets, exciting live bands and vibrant parties that will set the mood for the whole weekend.

Accompanied by the roar of the engines, explore the mix of top-class international hotels, each with something different to offer. Check out the full itinerary below.

See you at the races.

Pit Stop 1: The First Turn at Amerigos, Park Inn by Radisson Blu Yas Island

Watch out for: Mercadito Evening Brunch on Friday, November 24 from 7 pm to 11pm at Dhs325 for house beverages and cocktails. Acapulco Day Brunch on Saturday, November 25 from 12.30pm to 4.30pm at Dhs325 for house beverages and cocktails. Latin Duo and live DJ performances daily.

For bookings, call (0)2 656 2000, @amerigosyasisland

Pit Stop 2: The Orange Zone at Belgian Beer Cafe, Radisson Blu Yas Island

Watch out for: Chef Christoff’s signature creations. A Cheese Monger pop-up with artisan collections. Gourmet meat cuts & truffle burgers. Live DJ performances and race coverage daily. From 12.30pm to 3am.

For bookings, call (0)2 656 2000, @bbcyasisland

Pit Stop 3: The Best of Italia at Filini, Radisson Blu Yas Island

Watch out for: Chef Nicola’s a la carte menu. The Michelin Supper on November 24, 7pm to 11 pm at Dhs400 for house beverages and cocktails. Sunset Breeze Bash from November 23 to 26, 5pm to 7 pm at Dhs200 for house beverages. Special shishas available. Saxophone, DJ and dancers performing daily. From 12.30pm to 3am.

For bookings, call (0)2 656 2000, @filinigarden

Pit Stop 4: Live Action at Stills, Crowne Plaza Yas Island

Watch out for: Outdoor terrace with a Stella Artois pop-up. A la carte menu by Chef Krish. Race Weekend Fun Brunch on Saturday, November 25 from 12.30pm to 4.30pm at Dhs325 for house beverages and cocktails. The Party Pack package from November 23 to 26, from 5pm to 7pm at Dhs200 for house beverages. Band, DJ, and dancers performing live and real-time race streaming daily. From 12pm to 3am.

For bookings, call (0)2 656 3000, @stillsyasisland

Pit Stop 5: Grill the Grid at Blue Grill, Yas Island Rotana

Watch out for: A la carte menu. Classic, gourmet meat cuts, poultry, and seafood. Ferrari Champagne Bar on the terrace. From 5.30pm to 1am.

For bookings, call (0)2 656 4000, @bluegrill_yasisland

Pit Stop 6: Dirty Drift at Y Bar, Yas Island Rotana

Watch out for: South American & Asian-inspired menu. Stylish sharing concept. Hoegaarden Bar and Beer Garden on terrace. Live entertainment daily. From 12pm to 3am.

For bookings, call (0)2 656 4000, @ybar_yasislandrotana

Pit Stop 7: Curry Pit Lane at Rangoli, Yas Island Rotana

Watch out for: Curries and street food dishes from India, with a Western twist. Family and sharing-style menu by Chef Qureshi. Laurent-Perrier bar pop-up. Shisha selections from 4pm onwards. From 5.30pm to 1am.



For bookings, call (0)2 656 4000, @rangoli_yasisland

Pit Stop 8: The Irish Vicker’s at Central Plaza, Yas Island.

Watch out for: Gourmet food and a wide selection of beverages. Classic Irish Pub atmosphere with live race coverage. Line-up of international DJs, live bands, and special guests.



To learn more, please visit www.yasplazahotels.com/raceweekend or follow @myyasplaza.

