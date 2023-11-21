Sponsored: Your ticket to take a vacation from the kitchen…

Picture the scene: It’s been a long day at work and you’re finally heading home, and you feel your stomach rumbling. At this point, stepping into the kitchen to chop vegetables isn’t what you want. Here to help you out is dubmeals – an affordable lifestyle meal plan in the UAE.

Now we know there already are several meal plans you can pick from, but dubmeals is different.

It offers a daily delivery of home-style, pre-cooked dishes with cuisines spanning the world. Its key offering is a flexible meal plan (for those who don’t have any diet restrictions), and plenty of meal options for vegetarians, pescatarians, and UAE’s pioneering vegan plan from Plant Power is now part of dubmeals. More importantly, dubmeals ensures no food waste or kitchen mess.

How dubmeals started…

The concept of dubmeals came about during the pandemic when a group of food enthusiasts including nutritionists, and an ex-hotelier chef did extensive research on the effects of fast-food delivery intake. The findings gave birth to the idea of a brand which offers the convenience of daily food delivery that embodies a home-cooked meal fit for any lifestyle.

On offer are over 300 well-factored dishes spanning your favourite cuisines from Italian, Asian, European, British and Western. And it’s all calorie-friendly, so you can enjoy your meal with zero guilt. You can also expect snacks such as freshly cut fruits, signature smoothies, baked goods and more.

Flexibility at your fingertips

dubmeals launched early this year and its best-seller plan includes the ‘flexible’ option which comes with two meals and a snack for Dhs80 per day. Delivery is free across the UAE and multiple delivery drop-offs are available.

Travel a lot and feel like you can’t commit? dubmeals have made it easy for you, too allowing you to switch off your delivery on the app if you are away for a work trip or taking a vacation. The control is entirely in your hands.

Keen to learn more? Check out their meal plans on dubmeals.com and sign up.

Images: Supplied