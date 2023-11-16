Sponsored: Why meeting your Icons is a brilliant idea …

Icons of Porsche returns to Dubai Design District (D3) with a full tank of family entertainment and a supercharged roster of engaging activities for an event that, this year, also honours the automotive brand’s 75-year anniversary. Register on IconsofPorsche.com for complimentary entry.

This 2023 edition takes from November 25 to 26, has been curated under the theme ‘Dream in Full Colour’ and offers some truly fast-paced attractions. Visitors will find Esports, dining adventures, art exhibits, musical entertainment and much more. This is our pick of the most exciting elements at Icons of Porsche.

Turning the volume up

As always, there will be a musical accompaniment to the exhibits and attractions. And this year, the live music, family-friendly playlist at Icons of Porsche includes performances from DJ Junior J – who’s back at the event for the third year, he’ll be joined by DJ Liutik, the three-piece Zero Funks band, Denys Jose and Jaymie DeVille.

Kids on board

Porsche4Kids is a kids-only club, where the only drive is to keep children and teens entertained. Fresh 2023 inclusions hit the gas on Esports, games and challenges, virtual racing and a LEGO building area, where budding engineers can create giant block-built masterpieces. And Porsche4Kids mascots Tom Targa and Tina Turbo are back on the circuit again this year.

Road snacks

The DRVN by Porsche café is also making a return lap for 2023 with high-performance coffee and pizza. Mattar Farm will be offering its Texas-style smoked burgers and BBQ. For something fast and fabulous, check out homegrown fried chicken heroes, Bon Bird. And that’s just the starting grid of what will be a busy culinary fleet.

Paint job

Those with an eye for culture will appreciate the accumulated works from an exciting array of creatives. German artist Pascal Gobel who uses acrylic to create Porsche paintings, Christian Blanck who discovered his love of photographing classic cars from a young age and London-based B.A.V.Z who is an illustrator that focuses on creating compelling automotive art.

Route to the future

The Mission X hypercar represents the next evolution in the story of Porsche. Here, at the event, you’ll be able to get an up-close glimpse of how this fully electric hypercar concept is revving up to change the world.

A look in the rearview

The Porsche Museum serves up an intimate look at some classic Porsche Models. Amongst them – vehicles from a convoy of collector’s cars that recently made the journey from Stuttgart to Dubai as part of the 75th Anniversary of Porsche celebrations. You can also switch gear and salute the 60 years of the legendary 911 sports coupe. The exhibition includes an example of every 911 generation from 1963 to today as well as models that raced at LeMans and Daytona, and some very special limited editions.

Tickets are complimentary, but you’ll need to register at iconsofporsche.com.

Dubai Design District (D3), November 25 to 26 2023, complimentary. @porsche.middleeast

Images: Provided