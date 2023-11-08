Sponsored: Sunday fundays at La Niña…

La Niña’s Sunday Brunch is about to become the highlight of your weekend, as this unforgettable experience takes over Sundays and makes them entirely its own. At this family friendly affair, brunchers of all ages are welcome, so if you’ve got little ones, run, not walk to this brunch.

What’s On the menu?

Every Sunday, from 12pm to 4pm, indulge three hours of delicious food and beverages, embarking on a journey through the world of Modern Iberian Latino cuisine. The menu features a selection of dishes that flaunt the very best of traditional flavours with a fusion of contemporary culinary techniques. Some of the dishes include olivas marinadas, tacos de camarones, gambas Al ajillo, and more.

To go with all the mouth-watering food, there are three beverage packages to choose from. The non-alcoholic package is priced at Dhs375 , the house beverage package is priced at Dhs575, and the premium package is priced at Dhs795. All are valid for three hours.

Weekend plans – sorted.

La Niña, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Sundays, 12pm to 4pm, Tel: (0) 4 395 1300, @laninadubai

Images: Supplied