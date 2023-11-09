Sponsored: Can you hear those sleigh bells ring?

On the lookout for spots to book your festive celebrations. voco Dubai The Palm has got your back with plenty of celebrations to book.

Santa’s Brunch at Maison Mathis

This festive buffet features live stations, a BBQ with juicy meats, salads, and desserts paired with free-flowing sips. There’s entertainment, a special menu and a gingerbread house-making workshop for kids, and a lighting tree ceremony from 4pm to 6pm. Book before November 30 for a 15 per cent discount.

December 17 1pm to 4pm; Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 bubbly, children 6-12 Dhs175

Christmas Day Brunch at Maison Mathis

Make the big day truly one to remember with a Christmas buffet, live food stations and endless beverages. A band will keep the atmosphere lively, and there will activities for little ones including carol-singing, kids’ face painting, and special loot bags. Stay on and dance to DJ tunes from 7pm to 11pm. Book before November 30 for a 15 per cent discount.

December 25, 1pm to 4pm; Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 bubbly, children 6-12 Dhs175

Turkey takeaway with Maison Mathis

Celebrate Christmas at home with loved ones with a turkey from Maison Mathis. A 5kg turkey with trimmings will cost you Dhs850, and without it’s Dhs600. It serves eight to 10 people. For a 2kg roasted pork gammon, it’s Dhs850 with trimmings, and Dhs600 without. To end your meal, get a Yule log for Dhs100. Last order December 19.

Available from December 24 to 26

Private parties

Host your end-of-year private party at Maison Mathis or at rooftop pool lounge Frenia – another perfect spot to soak in those winter feels. For details, call 04 4249 5502, or email maisonmathis.vocodubaithepalm@ihg.com

NYE Gala dinner at Maison Mathis

Enjoy a sharing set menu with free-flowing drinks, live music and a DJ plus a magician to celebrate the last day of the year. When it’s midnight, there’s a mesmerizing fireworks display from Ain Dubai and JBR. Book before November 30 for a 15 per cent discount.

8pm to 2am, indoor: Dhs550 soft, Dhs750 house, Dhs900 premium; outdoor: Dhs800 soft, Dhs1,200 premium; kids ages 6-12 Dhs400.

NYE under the stars at Frenia

Say farewell to 2023 with great food, drinks, and non-stop entertainment from a DJ at Frenia. Dance the night away and only stop to soak in the fireworks display when it’s midnight.

9pm to 2am, Dhs500 minimum spend per person.

voco Dubai The Palm, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 249 5502. maisonmathisvocopalm.com