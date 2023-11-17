Sponsored: Dine and unwind with the whole family…

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with Riva Beach Club’s fantastic line-up of festive events. It comes complete with picturesque beachfront views, festive bites and cool entertainment.

Turkey Takeaway

Want to spend time with loved ones over a scrumptious turkey meal but gobble-smacked at the preparation process? Let Riva do the work for you and order a turkey-to-go. It’s perfect for the office or a family get-together and prices start from just Dhs299.

Available from Dec 7 to 30, Dhs299 for half turkey and Dhs579 for full turkey

Christmas Day Brunch

Carnivores will love the Riva Christmas Day brunch for its live grill and carving stations. You can indulge in the feast for a starting price of just Dhs299, and even little ones can join in on the fun for just Dhs175. To kick off the festive mood, you will receive a welcome glass of mulled grape. And let’s not forget about those top views of the Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa that’ll really put a smile on your face.

There will be a visit from Santa, a magician, gingerbread houses, art and craft stations, and tunes from a DJ creating a mood that synonymous with festive feels.

1pm to 4pm on Dec 25, Dhs299 soft package, Dhs399 alcohol package, add on Dhs175 for bubble upgrade, Dhs175 per child

New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner

For some laidback fun with the whole family, spend New Year’s Eve with a gala dinner. Your final meal of the year can be enjoyed with treats from a lavish buffet while you toast to 2024 with views from the beach. The best news? Your little ones, including your paw-some four-legged family members, are also welcome to join in on the festivities. Your night will feature grooving DJ beats and a percussionist.

8pm to 12am, Dec 31, Dhs750 soft package, Dhs950 alcoholic package, add on Dhs275 for bubbles, Dhs375 per child

Riva Beach Club at Building 8 on The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: 04 430 9466. @rivabeachdxb