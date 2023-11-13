Partner Content: Not your average stroll in the park…

Lace-up your sneakers: WeWalk is hosting its annual walkathon this Saturday, November 18 at Dubai Science Park.

WeWalk is teaming up with the Dubai Autism Centre to raise awareness about autism in Dubai and encourage a broader understanding of the individuals with the condition.

The walkathon route covers a scenic three-and-a-half kilometers, around a 42-minute journey, through the delightful Dubai Science Park.

And that’s not all… From 7am to 12pm, the event will be filled with engaging activities, workshops, and family-friendly fun including food trucks and pop-ups for an unforgettable morning.

Every step counts

As you walk, know that every step is contributing to a brighter future for those affected by autism, which affects an estimated one in every 36 children, according to the latest statistics from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tickets are priced at Dhs50 per person or Dhs30 for children aged below ten years old, and all proceeds will be donated to the Dubai Autism Centre. You can get them here: wewalk.ae

Attendees receive a welcome kit at registration, including a bag, a cap, a t-shirt, and a water flask – essentials for a day of walking and fun. Collect the welcome kit either the night before, on Friday, November 17 from 5pm to 9pm, or on the event day itself, from 6.30am to 7.45am.

Haif Zamzam, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Marketing at TECOM Group, emphasized the significance of WeWalk, saying, “TECOM Group is founded on the premise of building and enabling communities. This commitment is evident across its 10 business districts and extends with equal enthusiasm to WeWalk, which has become an instrumental part of our Group’s efforts to uplift and unify society by bringing together individuals from all communities to deliver lasting, positive change. Through our partnership with Dubai Autism Centre this year, we will raise awareness and funds to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leading centre for the education and treatment of people with autism.”

So, mark your calendars, tell your friends, and let’s walk together to make this year’s WeWalk the biggest and most impactful one yet…

WeWalk, Dubai Science Park, Saturday, November 18, 7am to 12pm. Dhs50 per person, Dhs30 for children. wewalk.ae

Images: Provided