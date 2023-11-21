This beachfront spot is a dreamy day-to-night destination

Sponsored: Complete with brunches, ladies’ nights and top happy hour deals…

Looking for a dreamy daycation or gorgeous evening on the sand? Look no further than the sun-drenched shores of Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, a stunning beachfront restaurant at Sofitel Dubai The Palm, bringing a taste of the Mediterranean to the Palm Jumeirah.

A rustic-luxe spot for endless days and nights of memory making with the sand between your toes, this spot is sure to transport you to the shores of the Cyclades or the Spanish isles. With its pergola rooftops, whitewashed steps, and weathered stonewalls, the Instagrammable aesthetic is just the start of this immersive Mediterranean experience. Pairing a rotation of alluring deals with flavourful Mediterranean fare, here’s 5 reasons to make a date with Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge.

A fabulous ladies’ day and night

Assemble your girl gang every Wednesday for She CHIC ladies’ day and ladies’ night. Perch up in a plush cabana for a day of tan topping from 12pm to 6pm, and you’ll pay Dhs399 for a cabana for up to four, which is fully redeemable on food and drink. Keep the party going, and from 7pm to 10pm you’ll pay Dhs99 for free-flowing drinks, while enjoying live entertainment and the alluring ambience.

Happy hour deals

Retreat to the beach every Monday to Saturday, and there’s two-for-one on selected sips and serves or buckets of 5 beers for Dhs175 from 5pm to 7pm. Whether it’s an after-work get-together or a sundowner with your bestie, let day turn to night in style.

A gorgeous evening brunch

Dream catchers, assemble for a Friday night brunch with a luxe, boho edge. You’ll dine in the restaurant on a sharing style three-course menu, sip on free-flowing drinks, and then dance the night away in the lounge as the live entertainment takes over. Taking place from 7pm to 10p, it’s Dhs299 for ladies and Dsh349 for gents.

Saturdays are for fun in the sun

Saturday brunch is a Dubai staple, and this one promises fabulous food, amazing tunes and stunning views every Saturday afternoon. Mediterranean flavours pair with lots of sunshine, to make the perfect setting for memory-making with your nearest and dearest. Brunch is available from 1pm to 4pm, priced at Dhs299 with soft drinks, Dhs399 with house drinks, and Dhs499 with premium drinks.

Turn it into a daycation, and add on a one-hour boat cruise pre-brunch with Seamocean, taking you across the glittering Dubai coastline on a scenic trip. It’s Dhs158 for adults and Dhs105 for children.

Round out the weekend in style on Sunday

The party doesn’t stop because the weekend is almost over. Squeeze as much fun as possible out of the weekend with a Sunday party on the sand with Nomadic Tune. Enjoy a bohemian beach atmosphere, an eclectic soundtrack, bottomless sparkling beverages, and stretching views of the Palm Jumeirah. There’s free-flowing food and drink from 12pm to 3.30pm for Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for gents, then stick around for the after party – the entertainment keeps going until 9pm.