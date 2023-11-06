Sponsored: With themed afternoon teas, a Christmas Day brunch and sparkling celebrations to ring in the New Year…

Few hotels ooze festive cheer like Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. Its location overlooking Ski Dubai becomes even more magical when Christmas rolls around, and the hotel’s excellent array of venues go all out with celebrations for one and all.

Here’s what’s happening at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates this festive season.

Festive afternoon tea at Aspen Lobby Lounge

Designed to transport you to the snow-capped peaks of Colorado, Aspen Lobby Lounge is filled with festive cheer through the silly season. From December 1 to January 8, gather with your nearest and dearest for tiered towers of Christmas-themed sweet and savoury delights. Served from 3pm to 6pm, it’s Dhs190 per person, or Dhs350 for two.

Over the same dates, a pop-up shop selling the very best festive goodies will be available to shop 24/7. Pick up freshly baked cookies, gingerbread houses, striped candy canes and more.

Spending the holidays at home? Take the hassle out of hosting with Aspen Lobby Lounge’s turkey takeaway with all the trimmings. Available from November 26 to January 8, orders should be placed 48 hours in advanced, and cost Dhs755 for small turkey and Dhs995 for a large turkey.

Christmas Day brunch and New Year’s Eve dinner at Olea

‘Tis the season to celebrate, and that’s exactly what you’ll do at Olea’s Christmas Day brunch. Taking place from 1pm to 5pm on December 25, expect a selection of festive favorites, including a sumptuous Turkey and roasted beef carving station, served up to live music and a visit from the main man, Santa. It’s Dhs400 with soft drinks, Dhs550 with house drinks, and Dhs250 for children aged 6 to 12.

Ring in 2024 at Olea, and enjoy a fabulous buffet feast of international hits served from an extravagant seafood bar, live cooking stations and extensive dessert array. Taking place from 8pm to 1am on December 31, it’s Dhs900 with soft drinks, Dhs1,150 for the house beverage package, and Dhs450 for children aged 6 o 12.

New Year’s Eve dinner at Salero

It’s business as usual at this authentic Spanish eatery on December 31, with guests able to order from the a la carte menu, washing down signature Spanish dishes with traditional beverages and live entertainment. Reserve between 9pm and 1am, and a Dhs500 minimum spend applies.

For info and bookings, Tel: (0)4 409 5999. @kempinskidubai