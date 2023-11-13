Sponsored: Go for the fun-filled entertainment, stay for the food…

Opa Dubai is a popular spot on the city’s lively dining scene thanks to its oh-so-Instagrammable decor, charming staff always on-hand to ensure everyone has a great time, and of course its plate-smashing and zorba dancing entertainment. But the real star of the show at this pretty Grecian escape is the food.

A rich and diverse love letter to Greek cuisine, Opa’s extensive menu is a sensory island-hop across Greece’s finest isles, and a flavour-flight across its storied mainland. From savory appetizers to generous main courses and delightful desserts, every dish is created with the passion and love you’d expect from a cosy Greek taverna.

To kick things off, traditional mezzes are what guests return time and again to, like the Opa hummus, taramosalata, truffled calotyrui and kataifi feta. As you move to mains, the flavours are just as authentic, with must-try signatures like the lobster orzo an appealing dish for seafood lovers; while meat eaters will delight in the kleftiko, a dish made of braised lamb shoulder, feta mash, olive jus, grilled courgette, and mint salad.

For those veggies among us, there’s plenty to choose from at Opa. You won’t want to miss the Greek salad, an amalgam of vine-ripe tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese and Kalamata olives; or the sweet and savoury fig and walnut salad, filled with rocket, mixed cress and drizzled with a honey vinaigrette.

As no trip to Greece is complete without pudding, desserts ensure the food leaves a lasting impression. Try the classic Milopita, a delectable pastry made of sliced apple, crispy phyllo, vanilla ice cream, and toasted almonds; or order the Opa Sundae – a twist on the eternal crowd pleaser – which arrives as a phyllo cup filled with pistachio cream, handcrafted pistachio, caramel and Greek yogurt ice cream.

Opa, Fairmont Dubai, Trade Centre Area, daily 8pm to late. Tel: (0)4 357 0557. opadubai.com, @opadubai