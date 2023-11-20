On your marks… get set… go!

Looking to partake in as many races as you possibly can in the cooler UAE months? We have one more to add to your list as the prestigious Zayed Charity Run in Abu Dhabi returns this weekend.

Taking place on Saturday, November 25, Zayed Charity Run has one aim in mind: to promote kindness. So whether you got the calf muscles to carry you to the finishing line, or if you just want to walk, this race is open to you.

There are two options available: 3.5km or 10km.

Registrations and other important details…

Excited to get to the starting line? Head here to register. There is a Dhs57.75 registration fee per person, regardless of what race length you pick. You best be quick about it, as registrations close on November 23, 2023 or as soon as slots are filled.

All proceedings from the event will go towards Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre which supports innovative and life-saving treatments for cancer patients through the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre.

You will be able to collect your race packs a few days in advance – so you can have a more relaxed morning on race day, or you can collect it on the morning itself. Just ensure you’re at the venue from 5am to 6.30am for collection.

You will be able to read up on race pack collections and other important details here.

Need a motive to participate? All participants will also be competing for a total prize pool of one million dirhams, which will be distributed to winners according to category, distance, and race.

The award ceremony takes place at around 8.45am.

Those who cross the finish line will receive a finishers’ medal you can take home and show off to your family and friends.

The Zayed Charity Run was established in 2001, and since its inception has been a platform to spread messages of humanity and generosity that embody the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (may God have mercy on him).

See you at the starting line!

Images: Supplied