Here’s a mammoth hospitality announcement before we wrap up the year…

Abu Dhabi’s growing status as a gastronomical hub has just received a welcome supercharge, with the launch of École Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio today by 20-Michelin star superchef Alain Ducasse in partnership with Erth Hospitality.

Backed by the guidance of the culinary icon, and following the launch of a Dhs360 million culinary accelerator programme in early 2023, the studio is located at Abu Dhabi’s Cultural Foundation, and is all set to boost the culinary education landscape in the UAE.

3 of 12

Striking features of the studio include short, professional sessions that will be taught by culinary maestros who will guide students through a comprehensive curriculum, encompassing the foundational techniques of French culinary & pastry arts and the captivating nuances of Emirati cuisine. From mastering the delicate art of macarons to crafting traditional Emirati desserts, the studio promises an immersive and enriching journey for every aspiring chef in a contemporary setting, with easy-to-use professional equipment.

Speaking at the event, Chef Ducasse said: “At École Ducasse, we are extremely privileged to have the opportunity to share our vision of gastronomy with talented individuals from all over the globe. Mutual inspiration happens when passion is shared and we are delighted to have the opportunity to contribute to raising the culinary scene and talents in Abu Dhabi.” Shaikha Al Kaabi, CEO of Erth, echoed Chef Ducasse’s enthusiasm, crediting the collaboration to their shared vision of nurturing culinary excellence in Abu Dhabi. “École Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio represents a platform for cultural exchange and innovation, empowering the next generation of chefs to become culinary ambassadors for the region. We are confident that this studio will serve as a beacon of culinary inspiration for the UAE.” she added.

Ecole Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio’s curriculum will include culinary arts and pastry programmes that unravel French and international cuisine through the prized Ducasse philosophy. A multitude of key areas will be in focus, and themes such as “First Cooking Lesson – Learning to Cook Without Inhibition”, “Cooking for a Special Event”, “Healthy Cooking”, and “Famous Parisian Macarons Madness Class”.

The meticulously designed, 418-square metre space is located at the Al Hosn site, with a generous classroom area, a fully equipped workshop show kitchen, a bespoke chef’s table and a large outdoor terrace offering stunning views of the capital’s skyline that never fail to enchant us.

The launch is also a massive accomplishment for Erth Abu Dhabi, whose strides have included the delivery of various sustainable culinary experiences at COP28 most recently.

This melting pot just hit a new hospitality high, and we’re very excited for what lies ahead…

For more information, visit ecoleducasse.com

Images: supplied