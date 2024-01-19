In love with love…

Valentine’s Day is officially upon us (kind of) and if there’s one thing Dubai does well – it’s finding any occasion to throw a party and celebrate. The reason for celebrating this time around is V-Day.

Here are all the best ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Dubai.

Ammos

This stylish Greek restaurant is welcoming guests to bask in the glory of the Arabian Gulf while you enjoy a curated set menu accompanied by a bottle of non-alcoholic or alcoholic Champagne. The menu promises to capture the true essence of Greece.

Ammos, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, from 7pm onwards, Dhs1,000 per couple non-alcoholic, Dhs15,00 per couple for alcoholic Champagne. Tel: (0)52 777 9473 @ammosgreekdubai

Aura Skypool

Partnering with the stunning Godiva Chocolatier this Valentine’s Day, the Dubai loved rooftop infinity pool is offering guests an evening brunch on February 14 that is packed with three hours of premium Champagne and of course, a meticulously created little box of chocolate treasures.

Aura Skypool, St. Regis, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs759 per person, February 14. @auraskypool.dubai

Billionaire Dubai

If you know then you know. If there’s one thing that Billionaire Dubai is guaranteed to do, and do well – it’s a Valentine’s Day special. This year there’s a rock’n’roll twist. You can expect the same spectacular theatrics with an unforgettable setting where the venue will be covered in roses. Taking place from Thursday, February 8 to Thursday, February 15 – you have plenty of time to wow that special someone.

Billionaire Dubai, Taj Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Thu Feb 8 to Thu Feb 15. Tel: (0)56 678 3357 @billionairedubaiofficial

Guerlain Spa

Nothing quite says love like a couples massage, now add One&Only The Palm to the mix and you have the ingredients for a magical Valentine’s Day in Dubai. This year couples are invited to enjoy a 60-minute massage in the signature couples suite, followed by a glass of Champagne. Book between 10am and 9pm.

Guerlain Spa, One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs1590 per couple. Tel: (0)4 440 1010

Noépe

Sit pretty on the creek side and get ready for a stunning and romantic affair on the docks at Noépe. You and your special someone are invited to delight in unlimited drinks and delicious canapes priced at Dhs399 per couple that sounds like a fantastic night to us.

Noépe, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai Creek, Wed Feb 14 6pm to 12am, Dhs399 per couple for two hours unlimited drinks an canapes. @noepedxb

Tasca by José Avillez

As per Portuguese tradition, this Valentine’s Day Tasca will be gifting each couple that visits the venue with a beautiful bag of 13 mall gold coins (made of chocolate). Inspired by the Portuguese ceremony arras where the ladies are presented with coins to represent commitment and love as a keepsake for years to come. The venue will also be hosting a five-course-tasting menu.

Tasca by José Avillez, Mandarin Oriental, Jumeirah Beach Road. @tascadubai

Hutong

The year hutong is ramping things up this Valentine’s Day in Dubai with a stunning lover’s nest dessert that paired perfectly with their silky passion cocktail is the perfect end to any romantic night out.

Hutong, Gate Building, DIFC, daily 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 2am. @hutongdubai

Jun’s

A venue that we here at What’s On HQ are in love with, Jun’s is turning up the passion this Valentine’s Day. Chef Kelvin has specially curated the menu to celebrate the special day. The set menu will feature a three-course meal and if you’d like you can add, four oysters, and a bottle of non-alcoholic sparkling, prosecco or Champagne – prices starting from Dhs495 per couple.

Jun’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Wed Feb 14 from 5pm onwards, Dhs495 for set menu, additional Dhs60 for oysters, Dhs200 for non-alcoholic sparkling, Dhs210 for prosecco, Dhs495 for Champagne. Tel: (0)4 457 6035 @junsdubai

Koko Bay

Lovebirds gather Koko Bay is giving you the beachfront experience of your Valentine’s Day dreams. From 7pm guests are invited to enjoy a delicious three-course meal, inclusive of one glass of Champagne and it’s only priced at Dhs399 per person.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm onwards, Dhs399 per person for three course dinner and glass of champagne. @kokobayuae

The Tap House – Souk al Bahar

Sit beside the fountains and watch with your special someone as your love blooms the way the fountains shoot. The Tap House is inviting guests to enjoy an intimate dinner on the terrace, with a set menu and a glass of prosecco priced at Dhs599 per couple.

The Tap House, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Wed Feb 14 from 7pm, Dhs599 per couple. @taphousedowntown

Images: Supplied and Social