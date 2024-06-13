45 days of giveaways day 13: Win! A Dhs4,500 voucher for dining at Alba
Alba Restaurant is a new addition to the restaurant scene at Dubai Opera District presenting Asian comfort street food with a gastronomic European touch. Inside, Alba boasts a groovy vibe, trendy music and a show kitchen creating an atmosphere which marries European elegance with elements inspired by Asian culture and philosophy. Snap up this prize and you’ll be able to sample it all with a Dhs4,500 to be redeemed on food and drink.
Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024
