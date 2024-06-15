45 days of giveaways day 15: Win! Dinner for 4 at SHI
Authentic Chinese restaurant SHI is a brilliant Bluewaters gem, and you could be dining out there with three of your nearest and dearest with this prize. Perched on the waterfront, the twinkling Dubai Marina skyline and sea views provide a pretty backdrop for guests dining alfresco on either the ground floor patio or first floor terrace. Inside, Instagrammable interiors include intricate wooden accents and a collection of rainbow-hued teddy bears. On the menu, the focus is largely on Chinese flavours, but sampling their delicious rolls and raw dishes shouldn’t be missed.
Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024