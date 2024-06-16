45 days of giveaways day 16: Win! Saturday brunch for 4 at Sucre
Saturday brunch at Sucre is a lively affair, where Mediterranean-inspired fire cooking is presented with a wide variety of drinks, and live entertainment that will have you up and dancing by the end of the afternoon. The revamped brunch menu at Sucre features prawn croquettes and clay oven squid, braised beef tacos and wagyu carpaccio. For a hearty feast, indulge in the Parillada Platter, an assorted selection of grilled meats and flavours.
Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
LATEST ISSUE
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT