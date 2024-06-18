Jun’s, Dubai’s multi-award-winning restaurant located on the Downtown Boulevard, is recognised for its inventive, third-culture cooking styles. The progressive restaurant is setting the benchmark for innovative, yet friendly dining, and you could sample it for yourself by snapping up this 11-course tasting menu for two with mocktail pairing. Carefully curated with the finest ingredients, each dish at Jun’s offers a harmonious blend of flavours, paying homage to Chef Kelvin Cheung’s exciting travels around the world.

@junsdubai

Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.

Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024

  • MM slash DD slash YYYY

*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024