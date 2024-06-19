Nestled within the desert mountains and narrow wadis of The Red Sea in Saudi Arabia, this two-night stay invites you to escape the city for a wellness-focused break in the desert at Six Senses Southern Dunes. Your two-night stay for two includes checking-in to one of Wadi King Rooms, with a delicious breakfast included. While you’re there, enjoy relaxed days by the pool, book yourself a treatment at the 4,000 square metre spa, or try out one of the many activities at the brand’s signature Earth Lab, like cooking classes, or Sadu weaving.

@sixsensessoutherndunes

Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.

Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024

  • MM slash DD slash YYYY

*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024