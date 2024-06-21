45 days of giveaways day 21: Win! A family staycation at Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island
Enjoy a summer staycation in the adventure emirate of Ras Al Khaimah with a one-night stay for up to two adults and two children aged six and under. You’ll check in to one of their comfortable, modern rooms, have free reign of the hotel’s array of top leisure facilities – including an inviting infinity pool, private beach, and the children’s and teens clubs. The stay also includes a hearty buffet breakfast, and your choice of dinner in all-American dive bar, Claw BBQ; or at pan-Asian hotspot, Karma Kafe.
Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024
