45 days of giveaways day 22: Win! Dhs1,000 to spend on talabat
Whether you’re ordering lunch al desko, your favourite cheat meal on a Friday night, or getting some snacks in ready for a movie night at yours, Dubai’s culinary world is at your fingertips with talabat. We’re giving away Dhs1,000 of talabat credit to one lucky reader, to treat themselves to their favourite take-outs.
Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
LATEST ISSUE
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT