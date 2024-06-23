45 days of giveaways day 23: Win! Brunch for 4 at Okku's Disco Summer Brunch
This summer, OKKU, invites guests to experience its all-new “Disco Brunch”. This novel brunch promises to transport guests to a colourful era with its specially curated menu, upbeat music, colourful sake barrels, disco balls, and refreshing beverages. Taking place every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, enjoy Japanese dishes, popular R&B tunes, and a premium beverage package of sparkling and cocktails with this prize.
Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
LATEST ISSUE
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT